Cardi B continues birthday celebrations with Migos concert cameo

Cardi B continued to celebrate her 26th birthday on Sunday (14Oct18) by joining her husband Offset and his Migos bandmates onstage in Los Angeles for a surprise appearance.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker thrilled fans as she was escorted to the Staples Center stage by her man to rap her verse on Motorsport, wearing a sexy silver jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

Cardi accessorised her look with various diamond necklaces, bracelets, and a diamond-studded watch, while she also rocked a new pair of hoop earrings adorned with her daughter Kulture's name, one of the many gifts she received from Offset in honour of her birthday on Thursday.

She wasn't the only special guest at Sunday's Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour stop - joint headliner Drake also teamed up with fellow rapper Playboi Carti to perform his track Wokeuplikethis, before calling on Lil Baby to deliver their collaboration Yes Indeed as crowdmembers, including Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Dunham, looked on from the audience.

The show wrapped a celebrity-filled three-night stint at the Staples Center, following guest appearances by Chris Brown on Friday, when Adele was among the fans in attendance, and Travis Scott and basketball icon LeBron James on Saturday, when Drake brought the pair out for a rendition of Travis' Sicko Mode as Beyonce and JAY-Z looked on from the crowd.

Despite his tour commitments, Offset helped Cardi mark her birthday by throwing her a surprise party on Friday at Hollywood hotspot Beauty & Essex, where she greeted by guests including Kourtney Kardashian, Tyga, and G-Eazy.

She had also partied the night away on Thursday as she and Offset supported his bandmate and cousin Quavo at his album release party.