Little Mix delight superfans by hosting karaoke party

Little Mix launched their new single Woman Like Me by hosting a karaoke party in London for some of their biggest fans.

The group invited 30 British Spotify users who listen to their tracks repeatedly on the streaming service to The Soho Collective events space in the U.K. capital on Friday (12Oct18).

There they joined their delighted fans for a karaoke session, during which they sang the new track, as well as some of their most popular songs, including Black Magic.

Footage posted on YouTube by one attendee, Perry O'Bree, shows bandmembers Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock sipping cocktails before dancing and singing alongside their greatest admirers. Perrie, who was dressed in a sharp white suit, really got into to the groove as she led fans on the dance floor and belted out Change Your Life.

Woman Like Me features U.S. rapper Nicki Minaj, and Little Mixers joined the group to sing along to her hit Super Bass.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James on Monday, Jesy revealed the band had been trying to collaborate with Nicki for years, and are over the moon they finally got their wish.

"We've wanted to work with that woman for like seven years, since we've been together as a group we were obsessed with her," she gushed. "And it's just never happened, and we've said it in every single interview, that we want to work with her, and now it's finally happened, and it just feels like it's the perfect time for it to happen."

The girlband have finished writing and recording a new album, which Jesy teased will be "so different" to their previous material, adding that it is the most excited she’s ever been about a new release. The record is yet to receive a title or release date.

Little Mix's Soho Collective event was a part of Spotify's Fans First rewards programme.