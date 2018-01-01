Charli XCX would be happier without Instagram

Charli XCX would happily ditch Instagram because she knows she would be more relaxed without it.

The Boom Clap singer regularly updates her three million followers with posts on the photo-sharing website, and while she likes using the platform to promote her music and concerts, she has now admitted that she would be in a better place without it.

"I would relish not having an Instagram. I think that would be so great. I think I would be way more relaxed. I would be enjoying everything more," she told Britain's Metro newspaper.

She added that the photos she shares are real and she isn't just pretending to be having fun for the sake of likes.

"Don't get me wrong, I am not painting on a fake smile and I am hating every second of my life," she said. "I do have fun. Sometimes for sure, I am like, 'Ah f**k!' I do a lot of throwbacks because most days I look terrible."

The British star, real name Charlotte Aitchison, explained that she would be happy to ditch her smartphone altogether and go back to basics with a retro mobile, like a Nokia 3310.

The 26-year-old has been using her Instagram account to promote 1999, her new single with Troye Sivan, and share behind-the-scenes snaps from their nostalgic music video, in which she recreates scenes from films such as The Matrix, Titanic and American Beauty, as well as music videos like TLC's Waterfalls and the Spice Girls' Say You'll Be There.

The Doing It singer is currently in Berlin, Germany to promote the release before she heads Down Under for the next leg of Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour, which kicks off in Perth on Friday (19Oct18).

She recently told the publication she was happy being the opening act, and stated: "If I was prime centre I would be too offensive. I feel like I get to do things on my own terms, which I wouldn't change for the world."