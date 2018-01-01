NEWS Jess Glynne heading for second Number 1 album with Always In Between Newsdesk Share with :







Jess Glynne's new album is closing in on this week's Official Albums Chart Number 1 spot.



Always In Between, Jess' second record, is currently outselling its nearest rival by two copies to one after three days on sale. Her closest competition is last week's chart topper, the Motion Picture Cast Recording to A Star Is Born featuring the voices of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper.



Should Jess hold onto her lead and capture the Number 1 position, it will be her second consecutive chart-topper after 2015’s I Cry When I Laugh, which spawned more Top 10 hits than any other studio album by a female artist in chart history.



Elsewhere in the Official Chart Update Top 5, legendary keyboardist Rick Wakeman could collect his highest charting set in 43 years with Piano Odyssey, currently at 5.



Elvis Costello & The Imposters are on course for their best ever UK chart position as a collective with Look Now (7), while John Grant is on the cusp of a second Top 10 record with Love Is Magic at 9.



David Bowie boxset Loving The Alien (1983-1988) impacts at Number 12, two slots ahead of Primal Scream – Give Out But Don't Give Up: The Original Memphis Recordings is at 14. A second Top 20 album is on the horizon for Kurt Vile as Bottle It In enters at 15, while Migos rapper Quavo opens at 16 with his solo debut Quavo Huncho.



Finally, rising star Ella Mai’s self-titled debut album is set for a Top 40 debut, currently placed at Number 21.