NEWS Little Mix and Nicky Minaj lead incredibly close Top 3 Newsdesk Share with :







The battle for this week’s Number 1 is set to be a photo finish with less than 2,000 combined sales currently separating the Top 3.



Leading the way at Number 1 in today’s Official Chart Update are Little Mix with their new single Woman Like Me ft. Nicki Minaj. If they can keep this momentum up, they could land their fifth UK Number 1 single on this Friday’s Official Singles Chart.



The group’s last chart-topper, Shout Out To My Ex, debuted at Number 1 in October 2016 and spent three weeks at the summit.



However, it’s a close battle for the top: Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s Promises and Dave and Fredo’s Funky Friday (last week’s Number 1) are not far behind at 2 and 3 respectively. With four days to go, there’s a chance either of them could pull back and reclaim the Number 1.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow from A Star Is Born is set for another climb up the Top 10 this week, so far up one place to Number 5.



Sigala’s Just Got Paid ft. Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana continues to scale the chart after being featured on Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend – YouTuber Joe Sugg performed a Cha Cha to the hit with partner Dianne Buswell. The track is currently up three places to Number 12, a potential new peak.



Bad Bunny’s MIA ft. Drake is new at Number 13, while MK’s Back & Forth (16) and French Montana’s No Stylist ft. Drake (18) are on course to enter the Top 20 this Friday.



Further down, three new songs could debut inside this week’s Top 40: Zeze by US rapper Kodak Black at Number 21, Jess Glynne’s Thursday – taken from her new album Always In Between – at 26, and Quavo’s Flip The Switch at 40; Drake’s third feature in the mid-week Top 40.