Cardi B divides fans by revealing plans for a second baby

Cardi B has divided fans by revealing her desire to have a second child, as many want her to go on tour before getting pregnant again.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, 26, pulled out of a string of tour dates earlier this year (18) as she was pregnant with her and her hip-hop star husband Offset's first child. She gave birth to a daughter, Kulture, in July (18), and subsequently quit a support slot on Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour to spend time with her new arrival.

On Sunday (14Oct18) the musician, real name Belcalis Almanzar, told fans she was enjoying being a mother so much she wants a playmate for Kulture, writing on Twitter: "Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again? (sic)"

Her reveal received a mixed response from fans however, as many have yet to see her live as she hasn't completed a full U.S. tour in support of her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy.

"I KNOW YO A** BETTER GO ON TOUR SOON, BELCALIS (sic)," one disgruntled admirer tweeted in response. "We are not playing with you. You gotta alternate sis (three crying with laughter emojis) Baby, tour, baby, tour. Don't do us! We're happy for you but bihhhhhh (b**ch)."

Another added: "Girl look.. we know damn well you're not playing. But PLEASEE do not have another baby until you give us a tour. please (sic)."

Other fans were more sympathetic, with one writing: "No one can tell you what to do with either but there are lots to consider when you want a career in the industry. Think about what you ultimately want then you'll know what to do. It's not up to the fans. ITS (sic) UP TO YOU."

Although Cardi pulled out of her tour with Bruno, the final few dates in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles are still listed on her website - and ticketholders have been messaging the rapper pleading with her to make a surprise return.