Meghan Trainor sending wedding invites via text message

Meghan Trainor is planning to send her wedding invites via text message because "nobody checks their mail".

The 24-year-old singer is engaged to actor Daryl Sabara, with the pair currently in the middle of organising their big day.

Speaking about the impending nuptials on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (12Oct18), Meghan admitted she has a novel way of asking people to come to the ceremony.

"My problem is I'm not sending out invites 'cause ugh," she said. "Like, no. I'm texting people. I keep accidentally hanging out with friends and being like, 'Yo, you wanna see me get married?' And then I invite them, and I'm like, 'Oh no, why did I invite these people?' You know?

"I'm tired. I don't want to pick out a card. What if they don't get it in the mail? Who checks their mail? They always check their texts."

When host Jimmy suggested she could email her invites, the Dear Future Husband star hit back: "What if it goes to junk mail? You know what I'm saying? It's not a guarantee. Everyone reads their texts even if they don't respond."

She also added: "But if you want to go, you can come, too. I'll text you."

And when Jimmy offered to act as an officiant for the wedding and broadcast it on his talk show, Meghan laughed, "Don't mess with me, because I'll come back here and be like, 'I'm having a WEDDING!' and I'll just be wearing a white dress!"

Meghan previously revealed that she and Daryl were hoping to tie the knot at her Los Angeles home over the Christmas holidays, and she confirmed that during her interview, adding that she'd chosen winter for the big day "so I don't sweat".