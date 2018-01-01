Michael Buble 'absolutely not' retiring from music

Michael Buble's representative has silenced reports suggesting the singer is bowing out of the music industry.

The Haven't Met You Yet hitmaker, who will release his next album, Love, in November (18), appeared to declare his retirement in a new chat with the Daily Mail, which he reportedly called his "last interview".

"I'm retiring from the business," he is quoted as saying. "I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top."

Michael's remarks emerged almost two years after he and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, revealed their son Noah, now five, had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

Their eldest child subsequently underwent surgery to remove the tumour in Los Angeles, and in April, 2017, Luisana revealed that Noah was in recovery.

The harrowing experience changed Michael's whole perspective on life, but the 43 year old's representative claims his comments about quitting music were not for real.

"(Michael) is absolutely not retiring," his publicist tells Us Weekly. "He is not going anywhere."

The official explains the multi-Grammy Award winner was "talking about the emotions he was feeling during his son's illness".

His management team has also reportedly issued a separate statement to one of the musician's Facebook fan accounts, The Buble Insider.

"The rumours and reports that Michael is quitting is completely false," reads the message. "We ask everyone to not share any of these tabloid stories and delete any posts already shared to the Buble Insider and personal pages. Thank you members!"

The clarification will come as a big relief for fans, who had already started to lament his music departure on social media.

"Wait Michael Buble is retiring... say it isn't so, Michael... Say it isn't so," cried one devotee, while another wrote, "Michael Buble is retiring. I am sobbing."

Even British singer/actor Shayne Ward was saddened by the claims: "NOOOOOOOO (sic)," he tweeted. "I Never got the chance to see the great man live. But completely understand why he’s quit the industry. Children above everything! @michaelbuble I wish you and your family the most beautiful future".

The Canadian crooner has been candid about the rollercoaster ride of emotions he and his wife endured during their boy's health crisis.

"It sucks and it still sucks," he told Australia's Today show earlier this month (Oct18). "What we went through is the worst possible thing you can go through as a parent and maybe as a human being."

However, Michael, who also shares son Elias, two, and two-month-old daughter Vida with Luisana, admitted the love and support his family received from the public really helped to pull them through the tough time.

"Some days when we wished we didn't wake up, when we did, we felt the love of those people," he shared. "We knew they were praying for us, we knew that there was goodness out there. It gave us faith in humanity."