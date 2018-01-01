Christina Aguilera cancels second show over lost voice

Christina Aguilera was forced to pull out of a weekend show in Detroit, Michigan as she continues to struggle with vocal issues.

The Beautiful singer took to her Instagram Story timeline to alert fans to the change of plans just hours ahead of showtime at the Fox Theatre on Saturday (13Oct18).

It was the second gig on her Liberation Tour - her first trek in 10 years - that Christina had to postpone, after losing her voice in the run up to Thursday's (11Oct18) concert in Ontario, Canada.

"It pains me to say I have been doing all I possibly can to speed recovery and I'm so much closer, but on my doctor's orders I'm unable to perform the show tonight in Detroit," she told fans on Saturday.

"I am in LOVE with this show and performing it for all of you every night so it's killing me to have to take a pause, but trust I WILL be coming back to make them up stronger & better than ever."

She added, "I owe it to my fighters to give you 100 percent for EVERY show. You have my word that it will be worth the wait."

It's not yet known if Christina's next scheduled shows in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday (16Oct18) and Wednesday (17Oct18) will be affected by the star's illness.

The trek launched in Florida in late September (18) and runs until November (18), when it wraps in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following the tour kick-off, Christina took to social media to express her joy at being back in the spotlight.

"What an amazing warm welcome back to the stage after 10 years (too many!)," she exclaimed. "(It) felt like coming HOME again!!"