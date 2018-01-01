DJ Khaled rents out baseball field for son's birthday fundraiser

DJ Khaled turned his son's second birthday party into a fundraiser as he launched his new charity initiative at the home of Florida's Miami Marlins baseball team.

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker had Marlins Park in Miami transformed into a carnival extravaganza, complete with a carousel, a chair swing ride, and a Ferris wheel, for Saturday's (13Oct18) bash, held in honour of his boy Asahd.

The birthday boy was even gifted his very own sports car - a red LaFerrari, the miniature electric version of the luxury Ferrari.

However, the event also doubled as the kick-off party for the Asahd's Initiative campaign for Khaled's We the Best Foundation, which aims to benefit disadvantaged kids worldwide, with a focus on the family's Miami hometown.

Young Asahd was joined by over 250 children from a variety of community organisations to enjoy the luxury carnival festivities.

"My son is the greatest gift of life, our children are the world's biggest blessing, so I am so grateful to be able to celebrate his life with a carnival and to be hosting many inner-city kids and their families so everyone in our community can experience joy today at the iconic Marlins Stadium together in our hometown of Miami," he told People.com of the bash.

There was also another famous face in attendance - New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter, who is a part-owner of the Marlins, was on hand to present Khaled and Asahd with a $100,000 (£76,400) cheque from the sporting franchise to boost their cause.

Asahd, whose mother is Khaled's longtime partner Nicole Tuck, is making a name for himself with his headline-grabbing parties - last year (17), he was entertained by rap mogul Diddy, who performed for the birthday boy and his pals at Miami's top hotspot, LIV nightclub.