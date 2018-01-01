Drake teams up with Chris Brown at Los Angeles show

Drake heaped praise on R&B singer Chris Brown on Friday (12Oct18) as they reunited onstage for the first time in eight years.

The God's Plan star introduced Brown as a special guest during his Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour stop in Los Angeles, where he shared his admiration for the 29 year old's talents.

"I want to share this moment with y'all tonight," he said. "This is something I waited a long time for. I got the utmost respect - I think this guy's one of the most talented human beings on the planet.

"I never really got my chance to show him (my appreciation), so I figured tonight, in Staples Center, with each and every one of y'all, it would be the perfect time to share this moment."

Drake then introduced Brown to perform his songs Party and Freaky Friday.

The pair previously teamed up to play a show in Virginia back in 2010, but endured a brief rivalry after Drake was linked to Brown's ex-girlfriend Rihanna, who Chris infamously assaulted in 2009.

The feud came to a head in 2012, when their entourages became embroiled in a violent altercation at a New York nightclub, but the stars soon made amends, and in social media posts after Friday's gig, it was clear the live reunion had been a joy for both parties.

Joking about get-together, Drake shared an Instagram snap if himself and Chris onstage, and insisted it was real, quipping, "This is not a fan edit."

"Last time I was on stage with Breezy (Brown) was 2009 (sic) at Virginia Commonwealth University...tonight I got to reconnect with him for the first night at Staples!" he continued. "I love a good full circle moment. Thank you."

Chris also posted pictures from the show and captioned one of the old pals, "2 KINGZ (sic)!"

Among the fans who got to witness the Drake and Chris performance was British soul superstar Adele, who gushed about the gig in a post on Twitter.

"Oiii Champagne Papi (Drake's Instagram user name) blew my mind tonight!" she wrote. "Best production I've ever seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time. Huge love".

Responding to the compliment, Drake posted her tweet on Instagram and remarked, "Oiiiiiii don't f**king get me gassed (overwhelmed) right now I love this woman and she came to the show... Thank god nobody told me I would have been SHOOK (shocked) (sic)".