Michael Buble is quitting music

Michael Buble has announced plans to retire from music in what he calls his last interview.

According to the Canadian crooner, his upcoming album, Love, will be his last record as he’s decided to retire from the spotlight after his five-year-old son Noah’s battle with cancer gave him a new perspective on life.

“This is my last interview,” he told the Daily Mail in an emotional conversation. “I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, and has now made a full recovery.

However, Michael and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are still reeling from the emotional impact of the traumatic time, and the entire experience transformed the Haven’t Met You Yet hitmaker’s outlook on life and his award-winning career.

“I don’t even know how I was breathing,” he said of Noah’s time in hospital. “I didn’t question who I was, I just questioned everything else.”

He also revealed how he refused to call it the hospital, and instead told Noah he was visiting the “fun hotel”.

Michael, who also has children Elias and Vida with Luisana, said his son’s life-threatening cancer diagnosis also made him feel stupid for worrying about unimportant things such as ticket sales for his tour.

“The diagnosis made me realise how stupid I’d been to worry about these unimportant things. I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity. And I decided I’d never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have.

“I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have,” the 43-year-old explained, before adding that he got caught up in “celebrity narcissism”.

”But my whole being's changed. My perception of life.”

Love is out in November.