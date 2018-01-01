Cardi B celebrates birthday at star-studded surprise party

Cardi B celebrated her 26th birthday at a star-studded surprise party in Hollywood.

The I Like It rapper was wearing head-to-toe Moschino as she arrived at the bash at the upscale Beauty & Essex Lounge on Saturday (13Oct18), and screamed as she was greeted by guests including Kourtney Kardashian, Tyga and G-Eazy.

The party, organised by her husband Offset, started late on Friday night and continued into the early hours of Saturday morning - the couple arrived just before 3am, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Her sister, Hennessy Carolina, captured the moment the rapper arrived at the bash.

“Oh s**t!” Cardi screamed as her party guests shouted: “Surprise!"

She was then led through the crowd by her sister and mother to join her husband at a private table in the venue.

Cardi-themed drinks, including the Bardi Martini, Black Rose and the Okurrr, were served as celebrity guests sat on couches with pillows emblazoned with a Cardi B logo, which was also displayed on a video screen.

Kourtney, her friend Larsa Pippen, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga were spotted enjoying the wild bash, alongside Tiffany Haddish, EJ Johnson, model Jeremy Meeks and Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, who was the creator of new mum Cardi’s party look.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, you know what I'm saying?" Offset said in a speech at the bash. "God is good. We just had a beautiful daughter, Kulture. We just had a daughter so I got you this little gift."

He then presented Cardi, whose birthday was on Thursday, with a diamond necklace and matching bracelet.

After returning home a little worse for wear, the star took to social media to jokingly complain about her husband.

“My hubs told me he was gonna take me out to dinner and I appreciate the surprise birthday party and all that but I'm f**king hungry right now," she said on her Instagram Story, while wearing her new diamond necklace. "I'm hungry but I'm so happy."