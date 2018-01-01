Kim Kardashian ‘fears husband Kanye’s behaviour is damaging her reputation’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly stressed out by her husband Kanye West’s constant outbursts, and is worried they may be harmful to her brand.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and make-up mogul has stood by Kanye after a series of rants, including his infamous TMZ interview, in which he claimed “slavery was a choice”.

But his recent outburst on U.S. Saturday Night Live, in which he defended his support for U.S. President Donald Trump while wearing a Make America Great Again cap, has reportedly pushed Kim to her limits.

“Kim’s admitted to her inner circle how fed up she is of having to deal with Kanye’s constant outbursts and she’s nervous that he could single-handedly destroy the career she’s worked so hard to build,” a source told Closer magazine. “Kris (Jenner) and other family members have even told her she needs to temporarily separate from him.”

While publicly Kim appears to support her husband, often posting romantic selfies of the couple, privately, friends close to the star claim she feels “torn” between wanting to defend her husband, and fearing the backlash she’ll get from fans following his behaviour.

“Kim felt torn as she wants to defend her husband… But her friends and family pointed out the intense reaction she and her whole family are now receiving as a result. They keep telling her that whatever Kanye does reflects badly on the Kardashian name,” the insider said.

Kanye previously detailed Kim’s reaction to his “slavery was a choice” comments in his song Wouldn’t Leave. She called him screaming on the phone, “We’re about to lose it all,” following the outcry over his comments.