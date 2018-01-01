Rita Ora is ‘scared’ of turning 30

Rita Ora is apprehensive about turning 30 – though she doesn’t know why.

The singer will celebrate her 28th birthday next month (26Nov18), just days after the release of her upcoming second studio album Phoenix. And realising she almost two years away from entering her third decade, Rita concedes that she is nervous about growing older, but also looking forward to what’s to come.

“Yes (I’m scared), but I don’t know why,” she wondered in an interview with Britain’s OK! magazine. “My friends tell me when you’re 30, you are in your prime. You start to feel comfortable and sexy. So I can’t wait – I’m excited. I’m excited for the future. I like the lady that I’m becoming.”

The Anywhere hitmaker, who recently announced she had split from on-off musician boyfriend Andrew Watt, revealed her favourite song on her new record is called Soul Survivor – “one of the most personal songs I’ve got.”

“I’m really vulnerable in it,” she added. “I wrote it with my friend Georgia and we were both in a place in our lives where I was so close to giving up but then I didn’t.”

And in addition to sharing emotional details through her music, the Kosovo-born star is more than happy to open up to the press so that she can share stories with her fanbase.

“I like getting to know people and talking about journeys,” Rita insisted. “And my journey, because also a lot of my fans read my interviews.”

Phoenix is scheduled to be released on 23 November.