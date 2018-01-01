Shawn Mendes & Teddy Geiger cover Under Pressure to honour Freddie Mercury

Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger have teamed up to record a new version of Queen and David Bowie's Under Pressure.

The duo's acoustic version of the 1981 track, which was also produced by Geiger, honours the life and legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, and celebrates the band's upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The track was recorded as the first of an upcoming series of artist covers in support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust (MPT), which fights AIDS around the world.

Mendes, together with Universal Music Group (UMG) and Queen, will donate net profits of the track to the MPT.

"I am so honoured to be able to support the amazing legacy of Freddie and Queen by doing a cover of one of my favourite songs, Under Pressure," Mendes explains. "It was so exciting to me to be able to do this with my close collaborator and one of my best friends, Teddy Geiger, for a cause that is very close to our hearts."

And Queen's manager, Jim Beach, is a huge fan of the cover, adding, "Shawn is a hugely talented artist and he and Teddy have given us a stunning version of this Queen and David Bowie classic. All of us at The Mercury Phoenix Trust are eternally grateful to Shawn and UMG for helping us in this way in the ongoing fight to conquer the global AIDS epidemic."

The Mercury Phoenix Trust was founded in 1992 by Beach and Queen stars Brian May and Roger Taylor to support the global fight against HIV/AIDS, the disease which cost Freddie Mercury his life in 1991.