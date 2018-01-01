Quavo hints at secret tryst with Nicki Minaj on new song

Rapper Quavo appears to have dished on his long-rumoured fling with Nicki Minaj on his new solo album.

The Migos star debuted Quavo Huncho on Friday (12Oct18), and he uses the track Huncho Dreams to respond to statements Nicki made on her recent single, Barbie Dreams.

On the Anaconda hitmaker's tune, she jokingly called out a string of male MCs who have lusted after her, and name-checked Quavo and model/actress Karrueche Tran, who was linked to the Bad and Boujee star last year (17).

She rapped, "Somebody go and make sure Karrueche OK, though/I heard she think I'm tryna give the coochie to Quavo/They always wanna beat it up, goon up the p**sy/Man, maybe I should let him auto-tune up the p**sy."

Now Quavo has directly replied to Nicki on Huncho Dreams, opening the track by referencing her "hurt" feelings regarding their brief fall out over their MotorSport collaboration, which she was unaware would also feature rival Cardi B.

He goes on to comment on her failed romance with rapper Meek Mill, who is known for using the term "young bull" to describe himself, before suggesting he did actually bed Minaj - and then sent her two designer gifts from Chanel, which she shared video footage of on Instagram back in July (18).

"She said I hurt her feelings 52 times/Call up queen (Nicki)/The queen can't flex on a young bull," he spits.

"Made her scream/Chanel, I bought her two of 'em/You can check IG (Instagram)/'Cause when she post, it go up/Is she for keeps?/Only if she come with two of 'em/Yeah, I be snipin'/I can't be wifin'/I know she feisty/I'm Huncho Bison..."

He also samples the chorus for Drake's In My Feelings hit, switching up the lyrics to, "Nicki, do you love me?/Why you crying? She don't wanna be a queen unless she got me...," and later gives a nod to another of her exes, Safaree Samuels.

Nicki has yet to share her take on Quavo's song.