Angry Diddy: 'Someone ask Kanye to call me'

Kanye West's meeting with U.S. leader Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday (12Oct18) had Diddy hopping mad.

The rap mogul is among many in the hip-hop community upset about Kanye's ongoing support for the controversial President, and it appears their get together in the Oval Office, tipped him over the edge.

Posting an image of the rapper hugging Trump on Instagram, Diddy raged, "Somebody tell this N**ga to call me! #NOTBlackExcellence."

Questlove, 50 Cent, T.I., and Jim Jones have also spoken out about West's White House visit, while U.S. rap radio personality Charlamagne Tha God weighed in during an appearance on TV network MSNBC on Thursday, urging West to stop acting like he's representing black Americans.

"Kanye West represents Kanye West, he doesn't represent the whole African American community," he stated.

The rapper, who wore a red baseball cap emblazoned with Trump's Make America Great Again campaign motto during the White House meeting, chatted to the President about prison reform, mental heath and the lack of inspirational male figures in his life.

He also noted he felt superhuman when he put on Trump's hat, adding, "There was something about when I put this hat on, I feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That's my favourite superhero. And you made a Superman cape for me."

Kanye concluded his odd rant by heaping praise on the President, stating, "Trump is on his hero's journey right now," and joked about their unlikely friendship, adding, "He might not have thought he'd have a crazy motherf**ker like me (as a supporter)."

After sharing a hug with the President, Trump called the musician "pretty impressive" and "quite something", and turning to the gathered media added, "(He) can speak for me any time he wants. He's a smart cookie. He gets it."