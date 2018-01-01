Hurricane Michael forced Lauryn Hill to scrap Nashville show

Lauryn Hill has blamed Hurricane Michael for forcing her to scrap a show in Tennessee on Thursday night (11Oct18).

The former Fugees star's fans were queuing up outside the Municipal Center in Nashville for the latest date on the singer's Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary World Tour when they heard the gig had been scrapped, and Hill later tweeted her apologies, explaining the storm had grounded her band's flights to the city.

"Nashville, I am very sorry about the circumstances surrounding tonight's scheduled performance," Lauryn wrote. "Flights for our entire band and most of our crew were grounded due to Hurricane Michael. Flights keep getting delayed, our band now doesn't arrive until after midnight.

"We tried to find local musicians that could fill in, but there wasn't enough time to get it all together."

She went on to promise Nashville fans she would be back to stage "something special".

But that didn't seem to appease some devotees who grumbled about the star's latest cancelled concert, prompting Hill to return to social media to defend her decision: "I can't control the weather or airline policies," she wrote. "I didn't make the hurricane or flight cancellations up, you can check for yourself. I actually tried to wing it with musicians and sound crew who aren't familiar with my arrangements. Had that show not been good you would have still been upset."

She then noted the times she had performed "sick, when pregnant, with bad weather and delays", and explained she didn't feel confident enough to hit the stage in Nashville with a band of local musicians.

The next stop on her tour is in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (13Oct18).

Hill cancelled a series of dates over the summer following complaints about sound quality and her late arrival for a concert in Toronto, Canada.