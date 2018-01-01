Cardi B wanted heavy sex session for her birthday

Cardi B wanted to live out spiritual sex manual the Kama Sutra for her 26th birthday, according to a message she posted to fans as she prepared for the celebrations on Thursday night (11Oct18).

While she was getting ready for her night out, the rapper took time to shoot a video thanking fans for their best wishes on her birthday and revealing what she wanted as a gift from her husband Offset.

"I wanna say thank you everybody for wishin' me a happy birthday," she said. "I'm excited. I'm gonna drink some Hennessy today. I'm a little scared 'cause I might act up but I don't give a f**k.

"I want my husband to f**k me 30 different positions. I want that n**ga to flex me like a New York pretzel."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker celebrated her special day by supporting Offset's cousin and Migos bandmate Quavo at the Los Angeles launch party for his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, where she also posted a series of videos, including ones of the new mum and her man making out.

Cardi's having quite the week - on Tuesday, she picked up a pair of American Music Awards in Los Angeles, while also performing at the big event.

The rap star took home trophies for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop for Bodak Yellow, and used her acceptance speech to thank her baby daughter Kulture, insisting motherhood hasn't slowed her down.

"When I was pregnant, I was so influenced to be like, 'Yo, I gotta do this. I gotta show people wrong'. I gotta prove people wrong because they said I wasn't going to make it after I had a baby (sic)," she said from the stage.