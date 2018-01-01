NEWS Dave & Fredo’s Funky Friday debuts at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to South London rapper and musician Dave, who lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart with Funky Friday.



The independently-released track, which features Fredo, debuts at the top after notching up 6.7 million audio and video streams over the past week - and knocks Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s Promises to Number 2 after five weeks at the summit.



It’s rare for songs to debut at Number 1 – just two other songs have done it this year, both by Drake (God’s Plan and Nice For What). The last British artist to enter straight in at the top was Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You in January 2017.



Speaking from a recording studio in London, Dave told OfficialCharts.com: “I’m speechless right now. I just want to say thank you to everyone that’s helped us get this Number 1. I can’t even explain to you how grateful I am.”



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 10, Rita Ora’s Let You Love Me lifts a spot to enter the Top 5 at 5, and Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Shallow zooms seven places to Number 6. The climb earns Gaga her first Top 10 single in five years. Two more songs from the A Star Is Born soundtrack enter the Top 40 this week: I’ll Never Love Again lands at 35 and Always Remember Us This Way bows at 39.



Eminem’s Venom, taken from his Number 1 album Kamikaze, is new at 16 following the release of its music video last week, while there is a big climb for MK’s Back & Forth ft. Jonas Blue and Becky Hill, vaulting 16 places to 21.



Further down, US singer Halsey lands her first UK Top 40 entry and a headline artist, entering at 24 with Without Me, Drip Too Hard by Lil Baby & Gunna jumps 22 spots to 28, and Stoopid by 6ix9ine ft. Bobby Shmurda is new at 34.



Finally, viral sensation Baby Shark returns to the Top 40 this week, rebounding 15 places to Number 36.

