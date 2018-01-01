Liam Payne wants James Bond role

Liam Payne wants to embark on an acting career so that one day he can play James Bond.

The One Direction star has been working on solo material since the group's hiatus, and is currently putting the finishing touches to his debut album.

However, he says he’d love to give acting a try, just like his bandmate Harry Styles, who starred in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning war epic Dunkirk.

"I love the idea of acting," he tells The Sun. "It's something I've been wanting to do for a long time. Singing will always be my first love though."

"I mean James Bond straight off let's be honest,” he adds of his dream role. “I love Daniel Craig as Bond, not to say he is the best Bond ever but it's up for discussion."

The 25-year-old is also a huge fan of comic book flicks, and issued a come-and-get-me plea to Marvel Studios producers to cast him in a superhero franchise.

"I love superhero films so I'd love to be in a Marvel movie, I've always wanted to be superhero since I was a kid and the only way to really do that is to get in the Marvel ranks or the DC ranks," he says.

Liam is rumoured to be in the running for a role Steven Spielberg's remake of the musical West Side Story, which stars Ansel Elgort as the lead, Tony.

For now, the Strip That Down singer is concentrating on music, though his solo career is not going to plan at the moment, as he delayed his album in response to his split from British popstar Cheryl. He released an EP, First Time, instead - but none of its four tracks made the top 40 of the U.K. chart.