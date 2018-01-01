Little Mix have penned song about #MeToo movement

Little Mix have co-written a new song honouring the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment campaign.

The group teased a snippet of the track, Woman's World, over the summer (18), but have now revealed that they co-wrote the female empowerment anthem with producer Jez Ashurst as a response to #MeToo - the hashtag thousands of women have used to detail their experiences of sexual harassment and assault.

"So we wrote this song when the whole #MeToo movement was coming about," bandmember Jade Thirlwall tells Vice magazine's Noisey website. "You know... I was so angry about what was going on. It was important to write it with Jez, who's a man. It holds an important message."

Unlike some female popstars like Beyonce who have highlighted political themes in their music, the group have shied away from divisive issues in the past - but now say they are ready to become more outspoken about their feminism in their music.

"We haven't written anything that's too controversial before, and now we're starting to write things that are slightly more honest," Jade explains. "We want to be a bit more ballsy and say 'yeah, it is hard to be a woman'."

The 25-year-old confesses that in the past she and her bandmates have been scared about commenting on politics because they didn't feel knowledgeable enough to comment.

"We were scared to say the wrong thing, basically," she says. "We didn't want to talk about something if we felt we weren't truly educated in it. But there's a change that comes with age, and also learning more about what's going on in the world. I think we're all doing that more in general, about the things we're passionate about - whether it's women's rights, LGBTQ issues or Black Lives Matter."

Little Mix released their latest single, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj called Woman Like Me this week (end14Oct18), and plan to debut their fifth album later this year (18) - a release date is yet to be announced.