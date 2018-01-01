Drake goes bilingual on new Bad Bunny collaboration

Drake is aiming to dominate the Latin pop charts by putting his Spanish-language skills to the test on a new collaboration with Bad Bunny.

The Canadian rapper was spotted hitting the studio with the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer back in January (18), and on Thursday (11Oct18), the two artists revealed the song they had been working on.

Mia features Bad Bunny and Drake trading verses entirely in Spanish, marking only the second time the God's Plan hitmaker has attempted to become bilingual - he previously offered up a little Latin rhyme on Romeo Santos' Odio single in 2014.

The stars also dropped the accompanying music video for Mia, in which they are featured dancing at an all-night block party.

Bad Bunny previously teased the track in a chat with Entertainment Tonight, admitting it had been a dream come true to work with Drake.

"Being in the studio with (Drake) was an achievement in itself," he gushed. "(I can't believe) that collaboration became a reality."

The song is sure to help propel Bad Bunny back up the charts, after teaming up with Cardi B and J Balvin for their monster hit I Like It, which they performed at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Mia will also likely extend Drake's domination on streaming services like Spotify - he was recently named the most streamed artist in the firm's first decade of existence. He leads the male-dominated list, ahead of Ed Sheeran, Eminem, The Weeknd, and Rihanna.

His 2016 release Views was also dubbed the music service's third most streamed album of the past 10 years, and its single One Dance is the second most played song on Spotify.