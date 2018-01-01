Kanye West 'misdiagnosed' with bipolar disorder

Kanye West has discovered he doesn't suffer from bipolar disorder after all.

The rapper went public with his health condition earlier this year (18) and even referenced it on his album artwork for Ye back in June (18), but during his controversial visit to the White House on Thursday (11Oct18), he revealed a second medical expert had found that he doesn't actually have the manic-depressive illness.

Kanye shared the news during a wide-ranging speech with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, where he linked the need for criminal justice reform to an improvement in mental healthcare.

"What I think is we don't need sentences, we need pardons. We need to talk to people," he told the U.S. leader. "I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was connected with a neuropsychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and NFL. He looked at my brain... I wasn't actually bipolar, I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn't even remember my son's name."

Kanye, who wore his red baseball cap emblazoned with Trump's Make America Great Again campaign motto, also touched on the lack of inspirational male figures in his life, citing that as a reason for his staunch support of Trump and revealing he felt alienated by political rival Hillary Clinton's I'm With Her slogan.

"I'm married to a family that... you know, not a lot of male energy going on there," he said of his wife Kim Kardashian's clan. "But it's beautiful, though!"

"I love Hillary, I love everybody, but the campaign 'I'm With Her' just didn't make me feel, as a guy that didn't get to see my dad all the time, like a guy who could play catch with his son," he continued.

The star then revealed he's taken to wearing his Trump merchandise because it makes the rapper feel like a superhero.

"There was something about when I put this hat on, I feel like Superman," Kanye declared. "You made a Superman. That's my favourite superhero. And you made a Superman cape for me."

Kanye concluded his odd rant by heaping praise on the President, stating, "Trump is on his hero's journey right now," and joked about their unlikely friendship, adding, "He might not have thought he'd have a crazy motherf**ker like me (as a supporter)."

After the rambling speech, Kanye, who also claimed he would wait to launch his own run for the White House until 2024 - when Trump could not run again, shared a hug with the President, who called the musician's remarks "pretty impressive" and "quite something".

"(He) can speak for me any time he wants," Trump told the gathered press. "He's a smart cookie. He gets it."