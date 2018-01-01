Ed Sheeran earned $99,000-a-day over the past year

Ed Sheeran is the richest solo artist in the world, pulling in an estimated $99,000 (GBP75,000)-a-day over the last year.

The 27-year-old singer's company, Ed Sheeran Ltd, raked in over $47 million (GBP36 million), and paid more than $6.6 million (GBP5 million) in tax, according to newly-released accounts obtained by NME.com.

That puts Ed ahead of stars like Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Taylor Swift and Adele on the earning scale.

But Sheeran's windfall is expected to slow down drastically next year (19), when he calls time on his Divide tour and takes a lengthy hiatus to focus on other pursuits - like acting and baby making.

In a recent BBC interview, the Shape of You singer revealed he is looking forward to a well deserved break after his touring commitments were extended by six months - the world trek was initially scheduled to end in September (18), but the heavy demand for tickets forced Ed to add more dates that will keep him on the road until March (19).

"(I'll have spent) three years on tour... and that's why I think I'll do something (else)...," he said, "I will go off for another bit of time. I like musicals that are a little bit different. I love Lion King... Once is a really good musical... I'd like to do something like that. I'd like to make one movie, just one."

Ed took a lengthy hiatus in 2016, when the singer stepped out of the spotlight to relax after years of constant touring and to focus on building his relationship with Cherry Seaborn, who became his fiancee on New Year's Eve (31Dec17).

The singer, who recently hinted that he and his longtime partner tied the knot, added, "I'll hopefully have a family (during my time off)."