Cardi B offers support to 'amazing' Selena Gomez amid mental health drama reports

Cardi B has reached out to her Taki Taki song partner Selena Gomez amid reports the pop star is struggling with mental health issues.

Multiple reports suggest the Come & Get It hitmaker has been hospitalised after suffering an alleged emotional breakdown, but Selena representatives have yet to confirm the news.

Cardi clearly believes something is wrong with her pal and on Thursday (11Oct18), she took to her Instagram Story to offer Selena her support.

"You are amazing," the rapper captioned a photo of Gomez.

The duo recently teamed up to record Taki Taki with DJ Snake and Ozuna, and the pair's new video dropped on Tuesday during the American Music Awards.

The following day news about Selena's latest health crisis broke, with one source now telling news show Entertainment Tonight, "Selena has dealt with depression for a while and her and the people around her have always kept an eye on how she feels, even more so since her kidney transplant.

"Selena wasn’t feeling well and went to the hospital, as she does whenever she feels off. After further monitoring, it was decided that Selena would seek treatment at a (mental health) facility."

According to TMZ, the singer is currently receiving dialectical behaviour therapy at an East Coast psychiatric facility.

Earlier this year, she checked herself into a wellness retreat in New York after suffering from depression and anxiety.

Selena underwent a kidney transplant last year (17) in an effort to combat lupus and recently revealed the procedure made her take stock of her life and decide to move out of Los Angeles in a bid to remove stress from her life.

"I've just kind of stepped back a bit," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in an interview that aired in June. "I enjoy my life. I don't really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice. I don't even live in Los Angeles anymore."