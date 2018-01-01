Kanye West to join Donald Trump to sign music copyright act into law

Kanye West will watch U.S. President Donald Trump sign a bill transforming American music copyright law during his visit to The White House on Thursday (11Oct18).

The 2018 Music Modernization Act (MMA), which was passed by U.S. Senators last month (Sep18), has long been campaigned for by musicians and industry figures and reforms music licensing to allow songwriters and artists to allow songwriters to receive payments for pre-1972 recordings and increases their earnings from streaming services.

According to Variety, the Jesus Walks hitmaker will look on as Trump signs the legislation and officially makes it the law of the land.

Presidential officials had previously announced that West was meeting America's leader for lunch, as well as joining his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner to discuss various issues, including prison reform.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said of the meeting: "Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner. Topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago."

The rapper's public support of the controversial U.S. President has sparked outrage among fans and his fellow musicians, as have his outlandish comments on slavery and America's Constitution.

Late last month West shared a picture of himself wearing a red baseball cap bearing Trump's Make America Great Again slogan on Twitter, writing alongside the snap: "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America to create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment (the one that formally abolished slavery)... Message sent with love."

This will be the second time the Gold Digger hitmaker has met with Trump since his election as president, as they met at Trump Tower in New York City in December 2016, shortly after he won that year's presidential vote.