Rita Ora: 'Naked Clash cover was more for me than anyone'

Rita Ora bared all for the cover of Clash magazine because she loves her curves.

The singer wore nothing but elbow-length, fingerless PVC gloves for the eye-catching shoot, covering up her breasts with her arm and hand and her privates with a cleverly-placed leg, and she tells Access Live she jumped at the chance to go nude.

"I'm very confident in my skin," she says. "It took me a while to get to this point in my life. When I was younger, I was very conscious about me having, like, curves and being, like, a woman - I was, like, the first to mature in my class and I just felt really, like, shy.

"Now I'm at a point where I feel like I'm very confident in myself. It was very liberating. I did it more for me than for anyone else. I just feel like when I get, like, a little older and stuff, I'm gonna look back at it and be like, 'Wow, I like that I did that!'"

The Girls singer admits the decision to bare all was a little last minute - and she had no time to hit the gym: "I didn't know I was gonna do that until, like, two days before.

"Luckily, I don't, like, crazy binge eat... I just did a lot of sucking in and not breathing and the lighting was right... I wish I really looked like that in real life."

During her appearance on the news show, Rita revealed she's "flirting" again after splitting from her on-off musician boyfriend Andrew Watt.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker was pictured holidaying with Andrew in August (18), but now she's single again.

Rita previously set tongues wagging by grinding with Liam Payne at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party in August, and she has previously dated stars including Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.

Her new track, Let You Love Me, is about her problems in relationships.

Describing the song's theme to British chat show host Jonathan Ross recently, she said, "Let You Love Me is basically a song that I really wanted to involve my experience in love so far in my life and I thought that I always make it very difficult for myself and so Let You Love Me is a song of frustration and growth within myself, being like 'I could just let you love me for once'."