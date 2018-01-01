Aretha Franklin's family leaning on one another to pull through grief

Aretha Franklin's loved ones have taken the late music legend's advice and pulled together as a family to overcome the loss of the Queen of Soul.

The Respect singer died in August (18) after losing a long battle with pancreatic cancer, and her grandson Jordan Franklin reveals her relatives are still trying to fill the hole she left in the lives of her family members, insisting everyone is doing relatively well, and it's all because they have been heeding Aretha's lifelong advice to stick together.

"We're all good," Jordan told breakfast show Good Morning America while attending Tuesday night's (09Oct18) American Music Awards in Los Angeles, where the late legend was honoured.

"One thing she always stressed to us was coming together as a family and how important that unit was, so we've all really been there for each other and just like anything, as a family, we'll get through it."

Aretha's son Kecalf Cunningham also took the opportunity to express his gratitude for all of the love and support the family has received from the singer's fans and famous friends since her passing.

"We're very appreciative for all of the love that they've given for the last two months or so, because it was a great outpouring from the people, and we just really appreciate it," he shared.

Kecalf and Jordan were among a group of Aretha's relatives in attendance at the AMAs, where her legacy was celebrated with a tribute performed by old pal Gladys Knight, CeCe Winans, Ledisi, Mary Mary, and Donnie McClurkin.

Speaking on the red carpet before the big gig, Gladys admitted she was touched to be involved in the show's grand finale.

"I am so honoured to be even invited here and be a part of this celebration for my sister that's gone home," she said.