Camila Cabello romances pal Dylan Sprouse's ghost in dramatic new video

Camila Cabello has recruited pal Dylan Sprouse to play her ghost ex in her latest video.

The singer released the promo for Consequences online on Wednesday (10Oct18), and in it she walks through a park as spectres of herself and her lost lover kiss, dance, play piano, and fight around her.

At one point Camila and Dylan take off into the night sky for a moon dance similar to a romantic scene from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's hit musical La La Land.

Cabello, who also co-wrote the treatment for the video with director Dave Meyers, performed the track at the American Music Awards on Tuesday night, when she also picked up four awards.

The 21-year-old singer took home prizes for Favorite Pop/Rock Song, Video, and Collaboration for Havana, her track with Young Thug, and Favorite New Artist of the Year, becoming the only act to walk away with four awards.

Her tour mate Taylor Swift was the night's big winner, claiming Artist of the Year as well as the Tour of the Year trophy and Favorite Pop/Rock Album for reputation.

Meanwhile, Camila is set for another big trophy night after landing six nominations for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The former Fifth Harmony singer is up for Best Artist, Best Video and Best Song for Havana, as well as awards for Best Pop Act, Biggest Fans and Best U.S. Act.

She will compete for the coveted Best Artist prize with Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Drake, and Dua Lipa.