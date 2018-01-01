Drake concerned about how to 'exit gracefully' at end of career

Superstar Drake is already mapping out plans for his rap retirement because he doesn't want to "overstay" his welcome.

The God's Plan hitmaker is at the peak of his career, thanks to the huge success of his most recent studio projects, including Views, More Life, and Scorpion, but the Canadian MC reveals knowing when to bow out of the music industry is something he's always had at the back of his mind.

"I think maybe one of the biggest concerns in my career is just to figure out how to exit gracefully," Drake tells LeBron James in a preview of the basketball ace's new barber shop-style talk show The Shop.

"I've watched people overstay their welcome, and I just don't ever wanna be that guy... that's addicted to the feeling of victory, addicted to the emotion of people digesting something that they love, and get to the point where I'm feeding them something, and they're just like, 'Yeah...'"

Responding to Drake's concerns, the sportsman suggested fielding the advice of his closest confidantes, ideally those who have remained by his side from the beginning of his career.

"What helps with the gracefully bowing out is having people around you that was there from day one, that's seen you from the beginning (sic)...," he says. "You've gotta have someone to tell you like, 'Yo, either accept the lesser roll (less success), or you gotta tank.'"

Drake, who turns 32 later this month (Oct18), needn't worry about losing his fan base - he has just been named the most streamed artist in Spotify's first decade of existence. He leads the male-dominated list, ahead of Ed Sheeran, Eminem, The Weeknd, and Rihanna.

His 2016 release Views has also been dubbed the music service's third most streamed album of the past 10 years, and its single One Dance is the second most played song on Spotify.