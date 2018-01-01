Ciara has to 'map out sleep' to cope with her busy life

Ciara has to "map out sleep" in her schedule to ensure she rests while working and looking after her two children.

The 32-year-old singer is mother to four-year-old son Future with ex, rapper Future, and 17-month-old daughter Sienna with football player husband Russell Wilson. As well as raising her offspring and supporting Russell in his NFL football career, Ciara has been kept busy with Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour, as she is the special guest on the North American leg of the jaunt.

But keeping up with such a busy life has its drawbacks, and the Goodies star has had to start writing time to sleep in her diary.

"It's fun. I've been having a blast on tour with Bruno," Ciara smiled to Entertainment Tonight. "He's one of the best performers of all time, and it's all about a balancing act and organised chaos with the schedule, because it's literally like, hop off the plane from Boston and fly back to Seattle to go to Russ' game. Then get back on the plane again and then I come here for rehearsals for the American Music Awards, and then I fly to another game the other day. Then I wake up and take them to school."

"So, it's a balancing act. The key to it is making sure you map out sleep in your schedule. If you map out sleep, you can survive the chaos of life, and the balancing act of having kids and family and work."

Ciara performed at Tuesday night's (09Oct18) AMAs to perform her tune Level Up alongside Missy Elliott. And speaking prior to the performance, the singer gushed she was more than a little excited about the prospect.

"It's been a while since she and I rocked the stage together, and our song Level Up has been going amazingly, and the fans have been showing so much love and she's just a true legend," she said. "She's my sister but also I really respect her and it's always amazing when we get together on the stage together and rock."