Lana Del Rey escalates Azealia Banks feud with fight threat

Lana Del Rey has invited Azealia Banks to fight her after they feuded over Kanye West's political views.

The two musicians' spat began last month (Sep18), when Azealia criticised Lana for calling Kanye's support of U.S. President Donald Trump a "loss for the culture" in an Instagram post citing the leader's recorded boasts of grabbing women "by the p**sy".

The Video Games hitmaker fired back at Azealia in the strongest terms on Tuesday (09Oct18) - by telling the 212 rapper to come round to her house to settle their differences physically.

"@shopcheapyxo (Azealia's Twitter handle) u (sic) know the addy (address)," Lana wrote. "Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn't. "

She then added: "I won't not f**k you the f**k up. Period."

The sultry singer then mocked Azealia over her career slump and mental health struggles, taunting: "Banks. u coulda (sic) been the greatest female rapper alive but u (sic) blew it. dont (sic) take it out on the only person who had ur (sic) back."

In another tweet she continued: "I'll send you my surgeon's number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA - your psych meds aren't working."

After the 27-year-old rapper tweeted that she was contacting her lawyer over the singer's posts, Lana responded by writing: "Tell him it's a promise not a threat."

At the heart of the pair's feud is Kanye's decision to go public with his support for America's controversial leader, who has been accused of sexual assault. In a series of tweets, Azealia labelled Lana hypocritical as she has worked with A$AP Rocky, who has been accused of slapping a female fan at a concert.

"To me this just looks like the typical White (sic) woman taking using a weakened target to 'pretend' to be an ally," she wrote in a tweet referencing Lana's criticism of the Stronger hitmaker.