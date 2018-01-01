Record breaker Taylor Swift dominates the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift became the most decorated female artist in American Music Awards history on Tuesday night (09Oct18), as she picked up three top honours.

The star kicked off the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by taking the stage for her first awards show performance in three years and belted out her hit I Did Something Bad.

She went on to win the Tour of the Year prize, Favorite Pop/Rock Album for reputation and Artist of the Year.

"This time it represents encouragement and motivation for me to be better, work harder and make you guys proud as much as I possibly can so thank you for this incredible symbol of encouragement...," she said after picking up the night's biggest prize. "This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people."

She then focused in on her recent Instagram message, urging fans to vote, adding, "And you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote."

The three wins took Taylor's AMAs total to 22, breaking Whitney Houston's record for the most won by a female artist at the annual prizegiving.

Earlier in the night, Cardi B picked up the Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and used her acceptance speech to thank her baby daughter, insisting motherhood hasn't slowed her down.

"When I was pregnant, I was so influenced to be like, 'Yo, I gotta do this. I gotta show people wrong'. I gotta prove people wrong because they said I wasn't going to make it after I had a baby (sic)," she said from the stage.

Cardi's husband Offset also had reason to celebrate as his group Migos was named Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker also took to the stage to perform I Like It with Bad Bunny and J Balvin over a tropical backdrop, complete with neon palm trees.

Meanwhile, Post Malone was named Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist, and K-Pop sensations BTS continued their amazing 2018 by landing the Favorite Social Artist honour.

Country sensation Carrie Underwood, who is pregnant with her second child, was awarded the Favorite Country Female Artist award and thanked her family and devoted fans, before showing off her growing baby bump as she performed her song Spinning Bottles.

It was also a big night for Swift's tour mate, Camilla Cabello, who took home Favorite Pop/Rock Song, Video, and Collaboration for Havana, her track with Young Thug, and Favorite New Artist of the Year.

In a heartfelt moment, late rapper XXXTentacion was named the recipient of the Best Soul/R&B album for 17. His mother, Cleopatra Bernard, accepted the award on his behalf.

"I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans and to everyone who made this possible," she said as she fought back tears. "Thank you guys so much. I appreciate it."

XXXTentacion died during a botched armed robbery in June (18), aged 20.

And there was a little more heartache at the end of the ceremony as Gladys Knight, CeCe Winans, Ledisi, Mary Mary, and Donnie McClurkin performed a tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The full list of 2018 AMAs winners is:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello

Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift

Video of the Year: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, Havana

Favorite Social Artist: BTS

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock: Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock: Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock: Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock: Taylor Swift, reputation

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, Havana

Favorite Collaboration: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, Havana

Favorite Male Artist - Country: Kane Brown

Favorite Male Artist - Country: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo/Group - Country: Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Album - Country: Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Favorite Song - Country: Kane Brown, Heaven

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop: Cardi B

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop: Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop: Cardi B Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B: Khalid

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B: Rihanna

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B: Bruno Mars & Cardi B, Finesse

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B: XXXTentacion, 17

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock: Panic! At the Disco

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary: Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist - Latin: Daddy Yankee

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational: Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music: Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack - Black Panther: The Album, Music From & Inspired by...