Kelly Clarkson to lead The Greatest Showman tribute album

Kelly Clarkson and Pink are among the stars hoping to give The Greatest Showman soundtrack another crack at the top of the charts by recording covers of the film's tunes.

The soundtrack has become one of the year's biggest-selling albums and the first to sell one million copies in the U.S. in 2018, and now all the songs have been reworked with some famous names.

The star-studded tribute album, titled The Greatest Showman - Reimagined, also features Years & Years, Craig David, Zac Brown Band, Panic! at the Disco, and Sara Bareilles, while Kesha has revamped This Is Me with The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle and Missy Elliott.

The new project was inspired by last year's Hamilton Mixtape, which featured the likes of Chance the Rapper and Alicia Keys reworking the songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical.

Atlantic Records West Coast president Kevin Weaver, one of the brains behind the new compilation, tells Variety, "It (The Greatest Showman) felt like it warranted something much more significant and robust.

"Then you had people like Pink and Selena Gomez and other artists who were on social media posting themselves dancing to and singing the songs. And that was part of kind of what went into my epiphany that we have something that’s not only connecting with the masses, but it’s connecting with artists."

The reworked album will be released on 16 November (18).

Meanwhile, the original Greatest Showman soundtrack has become the seventh album in Billboard history to spend 30 non-consecutive weeks in the Billboard 200's top 10.