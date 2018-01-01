Soundgarden hoping to continue without Chris Cornell

Rockers Soundgarden have reunited for their first full interview since the death of frontman Chris Cornell last year (17).

The singer took his own life after a show in Detroit, Michigan, and his bandmates are still coming to terms with the loss.

But in their first interview since the tragedy, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron tell Rolling Stone they're interested in carrying on.

"We’re just still taking our time and giving ourselves space to process everything...," Cameron says. "We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together."

"On a personal level... we haven’t even gotten a chance to hang out, just us three, yet...," Shepherd adds. "We’re going through natural healing, then thinking about the natural next step."

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Billboard, Thayil admitted he and his bandmates have been studying how other bands have bounced back after the death of a frontman.

"We often reference rock history and we've often commented on what other bands in similar situations have done, not as a plan or anything but just commenting on how bands have handled situations like this and what bands seem to have been graceful and dignified in how they manage their future musical endeavours and how some maybe were clumsy and callous," he said.

The new band interview took place on Sunday, the same day a statue of Cornell was unveiled in his hometown of Seattle, Washington.