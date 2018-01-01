Cardi B upset with Nicki Minaj over mum jibes

Cardi B has opened up about her ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj, revealing she thought the two rivals had come to an understanding.

The rappers have been bickering for the past year and their disagreements came to a head recently, when the Bodak Yellow hitmaker threw a shoe at Minaj during an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.

She claimed the Superbass star had taken cheap shots at her newborn daughter, while Minaj fired back on her satellite radio show, insisting she never said what she had been accused of saying and felt "humiliated" after the party fight.

Now, 25-year-old Cardi has revealed what tipped her over the edge at the bash, telling W magazine, "I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going."

The new mum reveals she was particularly upset when Nicki liked and unliked a tweet talking about her mothering skills: "I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter. I love my daughter. I’m a good-a** f**king mom," she rages. "So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block."

Cardi B also uses the W magazine interview to defend her marriage to Migos star Offset, insisting that she's very happy, despite all the warning bells that suggest the couple is not a good match.

"When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody’s," she adds. "He was always travelling, and I was always travelling. We’re artists. So I used to see him, like, twice a week, and, you know, he’s known for having different women, and I’m known for, like, not taking s**t from guys.

"But we really loved each other, and we was scared to lose each other."