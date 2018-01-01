Kanye West's White House lunch meeting confirmed

Kanye West is officially heading to the White House to discuss a series of social and economic issues with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The outspoken rapper, who has made no secret of his admiration for the controversial Republican leader, hit headlines early on Tuesday (09Oct18) when a report in the New York Times suggested that Kanye had scored an invitation to attend a lunch with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on Thursday, before meeting with the real estate mogul-turned-politician himself.

Now White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has confirmed the get-together, and shared details about the meeting agenda.

"Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner," Sanders declares in a statement.

"Topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago."

Thursday's visit will mark Kanye's second sit-down with Trump - the Chicago, Illinois native previously showed his support for the leader by stopping by his Trump Tower offices in New York shortly after he was elected into office in November, 2016.

The Power hitmaker faced a backlash from many of his fans after the meeting, but that hasn't deterred him from continuing to publicly back the President, and he even used his appearance on the season premiere of hit comedy show Saturday Night Live on 29 September (18) to offer up a pro-Trump speech while wearing a red cap emblazoned with his campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again'.

Kanye won't be the first member of his family to visit the White House - his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, met with Trump there in May (18), and asked the politician to grant clemency to 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who had been serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offence. Her request was granted a week after the chat.