The Weeknd shares romantic snaps with birthday girl Bella Hadid

The Weeknd shared a series of loved-up pictures with rumoured girlfriend Bella Hadid to celebrate her 22nd birthday on Tuesday (09Oct18).

The Canadian singer and the model first started dating in early 2015 and split in November 2016, but they sparked speculation that they'd got back together this May when they were spotted kissing while on a date in Cannes, France.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, appeared to confirm they were officially back on when he acknowledged their rekindled relationship on social media for the first time on Tuesday to mark his girlfriend's birthday.

Besides the caption "Happy birthday Angel," complete with heart emojis, the Can't Feel My Face star shared a slideshow tribute to their relationship, which begins with a video of them locking lips in a restaurant.

It’s followed up with a picture showing the silhouettes of them both standing close to each other inside a light installation, cuddling up courtside at a basketball game, singing karaoke together and a bunch of snaps showing them kissing each other on the lips or on the side of each other's faces. The slideshow ends with the most risque snap, showing the 28-year-old bending over a bath and holding Bella's hand as she lays in it covered in rose petals.

They have both remained private and kept silent on social media since they got back together, following The Weeknd's brief romance with Selena Gomez. However, they’ve now been photographed together a number of times, including an ice cream date in New York in September.

Bella's older sister Gigi has suggested her sibling would have a lot of birthday surprises on Tuesday. On Monday night, alongside a picture of Bella, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I know all the bday surprises u don't knnoowwww... My little shnookums. 22 @ midnight. I'm not crying (sic)."