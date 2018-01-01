Ed Sheeran serenades Bruno Mars for his birthday

Bruno Mars celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday (08Oct18) by getting Ed Sheeran to sing "Happy Birthday" to him.

The Locked Out of Heaven hitmaker turned 33 while on tour in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, and made sure to mark the occasion backstage with the help of his singer pal Ed.

In a humorous video posted to Instagram, Bruno, wearing sunglasses, a Versace jacket and a gold birthday hat, can be seen tucking into his birthday cake while Ed strums his acoustic guitar and sings an updated version of the classic birthday song.

After the "happy birthday dear..." Ed replaced "Bruno" with "Two-time Super Bowl performing Bruno", much to Bruno's delight. After the British singer completes the verse, Bruno clinks his glass with approval and demands he sing it "again", and Ed obliges.

In the caption, the 24K Magic star, "You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday. #ExtraForever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!" complete with alcohol emojis.

The staff at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena marked the musician's birthday by setting up an area backstage complete with cupcakes, gold balloons and gold party hats, as well as a whiteboard bearing handwritten messages to Bruno.

The Thinking Out Loud star was in Nashville as he had performed at the Nissan Stadium over the weekend. He had previously told Entertainment Tonight in August that the duo are good friends and might have a collaboration in the works.

"I was in the studio the other day with Bruno Mars. We know each other very well and we hang out," he said.

They have been on their respective tours since early 2017, and on Tuesday night, they will compete against each other to win the Tour of the Year prize at the American Music Awards. Other nominees include Beyonce and JAY-Z's On the Run II Tour, Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour, and U2's Experience + Innocence Tour.

The 2018 AMAs take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It is not known if Ed and Bruno will attend, but they both have the night off in their tour schedules.