Kanye West to meet Donald Trump at White House this week

Kanye West is reportedly preparing to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday (11Oct18).



According to The New York Times, the Life of Pablo rapper will attend a lunch with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the presidential abode, before meeting with the businessman-turned-POTUS.



"Mr. Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to Mr. Trump, has been focused on overhauling the criminal justice system, and one person briefed on the meeting said that Mr. West wanted to discuss the availability of job opportunities for former convicts," the New York Times wrote in their piece. "He also hopes to discuss with Mr.



Trump how to increase the number of manufacturing jobs in the Chicago area, where Mr. West grew up and recently said he planned to return, according to the person briefed on the meeting."



It's not the first time Kanye will have met up with Trump during his presidency. The musician previously showed his support for the controversial politician at Trump Tower in New York shortly after he was elected president in 2016.



The reported meeting between Kanye and Trump comes after the rapper hit headlines earlier this month with a speech in support of the president as he filmed an appearance on U.S. TV show Saturday Night Live.



He also made several controversial remarks about slavery, and shared a picture of himself wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with Trump's Make America Great Again slogan on Twitter, writing alongside the snap: "this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America to create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment... Message sent with love."



His tweets prompted a flurry of criticism, and he was slammed by fellow celebrities, including Captain America star Chris Evans and Lana Del Rey.



Following the controversy, Kanye deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

