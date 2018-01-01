Cardi B returns to strip club for date night

Rap sensation Cardi B couldn't resist showing off her stripper moves for her husband Offset on Sunday (07Oct18) as they enjoyed a night out at a gentlemen's club in Los Angeles.

The I Like It hitmaker, who previously worked as a stripper in New York City, took her man to the Crazy Girls establishment for a wild date night, and documented their visit on Instagram.

In a series of video clips, Cardi captured Offset flashing his cash, making it rain all over their VIP booth with stacks of dollar bills as her YG collaboration She Bad was blasted through the club's speakers.

And the new mum couldn't resist getting in on the action by jumping up onto the sofa to dance too, with Cardi showing off her twerking moves as the Migos rapper caressed her butt.

The risque date night took place seven days after Cardi turned herself in to police in Queens, New York on 1 October (18) over her alleged involvement in a summer attack on two female bartenders at the Big Apple's Angels Strip Club.

Sisters Jade and Baddie Gi claimed Cardi had had issues with them in the past, because she believes Jade once had sex with Offset, and accused the star of ordering a beatdown on the pair at the venue on 29 August (18).

They were injured and had to seek medical care after Cardi and her crew reportedly threw bottles and chairs at them. Jade also claimed she was attacked by five people connected to the outspoken rapper at the nightclub two weeks earlier.

Cardi and eight members of her entourage surrendered to cops over the alleged altercation, and according to TMZ, the Bodak Yellow MC was charged with two misdemeanours - reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. She will be arraigned on 29 October (18).