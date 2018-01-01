Faith Hill & Drew Barrymore teaming up to judge global talent show

Faith Hill and Drew Barrymore are to front a new global talent show.

The stars will judge The World's Best with RuPaul's Drag Race star RuPaul Charles, while actor and comedian James Corden will host the competition show, created by U.S. reality TV kingpins Mark Burnett and Mike Darnell - the brains behind The Voice and American Idol.

The 10-episode series will premiere in 2019 and feature acts from all over the planet trying to impress the celebrity judges and a panel of 50 of the world's most accomplished entertainment industry experts, known as the Wall of the World.

"We feel incredibly lucky that James Corden agreed to be part of this groundbreaking global event competition. He’s an absolute force of nature, and his versatility, passion and showmanship are unrivaled," said Darnell, the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

"The very name of the show defined the caliber of judges we sought out and ultimately got. Drew, RuPaul and Faith are incredibly accomplished superstars whose talents encompass every area of entertainment. Along with James, The World’s Best will now be the gold standard of competition shows."

Burnett, who has also produced blockbuster U.S. competition series Survivor and The Apprentice adds, "This groundbreaking series is like the Olympics of talent shows and needed the perfect talent combination."

The World's Best will premiere on U.S. network CBS, where judges Barrymore and Charles are currently developing talk show vehicles.