Twenty One Pilots and Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper contend for UK top album

Twenty One Pilots are heading for their first Number 1 on the UK's Official Albums Chart.



The duos fifth studio album Trench has a strong lead of nearly 6,000 combined sales on today's Official Albums Chart Update, ahead of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born soundtrack at Number 2. Twenty One Pilots lead on physical formats and streaming, while Gaga and Cooper have the edge when it comes to digital downloads.

Should Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper eclipse their competition by Friday's final Official Chart, it will mark Lady Gaga's fourth Official Albums Chart Number 1 following The Fame/The Fame Monster, Born This Way and ARTPOP. 2016's Joanne peaked at Number 3.



Last week's Number 1 Blood Red Roses from Sir Rod Stewart slips to Number 3 at the midweek mark, ahead of The Greatest Showman's Motion Picture Cast Recording at Number 4. Completing the Top 5 are You Me At Six; at Number 5, VI is on course to become their fifth Top 10 entry.



Two more albums are in contention for a Top 10 finish this week. Echo & The Bunnymen are on track for their highest charting album in 31 years with their 13th studio album The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon at Number 6, while KT Tunstall could collect a fifth Top 10 album with Wax, new at 10.



John Lennon's classic Number 1 album Imagine returns to the chart at Number 11 today following a boxset reissue, while Georgian rappers Lil Baby & Gunna are currently at 13 with their first collaborative album Drip Harder. Gunship's Dark All Day (15), The Unheavenly Creatures by Coheed & Cambria (18), and Cat Power's Wanderer are also Top 20 bound.



Comedian and actor Matt Berry's Television Themes, covers of retro TV show tunes impacts at 21, and former Journey lead vocalist Steve Perry is just behind with Traces (22), while Polish death metal group Behemoth are at 25 with I Loved You At Your Darkest, and The Stranglers star Hugh Cornwell sits at 28 with Monster.



Finally, Katie Melua's Ultimate Collection lands at Number 31, Love Yourself: Answer by BTS returns to the Top 40 at 34 ahead of their shows at London's O2 Arena, and Solo Anthology - The Best Of by Lindsey Buckingham strums its way to Number 36.