Iggy Azalea: 'Tour cancellation wasn't my call'

Iggy Azalea has broken her silence following the cancellation of her Bad Girls Tour.

Notices posted on the Ticketmaster website on Saturday (06Oct18) confirmed that all but four of the dates on her North American tour had been cancelled.

On Sunday, the Australian rapper took to Twitter to reveal the remaining dates had also been axed and told her fans that she is "genuinely disappointed" she won't be hitting the road as planned.

"Believe me - i was really excited for this tour...and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year (sic)," she tweeted. "The choice was out of my hands and not call to make. I hope i will get to see you all in person one day. I love you."

Iggy added: "All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face."

Fans were quick to respond, and while many questioned when they would be getting refunds for their tickets, others offered the Kream star their support.

"Just focus on the music and make sure this era is a success you're going to be back on top I know your label and your team is not going to let you down and people is going to stop denying you are talented and you're going to stay on top dominating (sic)," one wrote.

The tour cancellation comes days after Iggy's opening act, CupcakKe, announced she would no longer be performing on the tour due to a "change of plans". She then tweeted on Saturday that the money she was originally offered for the tour had been slashed dramatically.

"Listen y'all, I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that's what I mean by 'change plans'... THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together!!!!! Iggy knows I love her .... I just need that bag IN FULL that's all (sic)," CupcakKe, real name Elizabeth Harris, shared.