Tina Turner went to brothel on wedding night

Ike Turner forced Tina Turner to watch a live sex show on their wedding night.

The What's Love Got To Do with It hitmaker married the late musician in Tijuana, Mexico in 1962 when she was 22 years old and she reveals they spent their first night as husband and wife at a brothel.

"(We went) to a whorehouse on my wedding night," she tells the Daily Mail Online. "The experience was so disturbing that I suppressed it, scratched it out, and created a different scenario, a fantasy of romantic elopement."

"People can't imagine the kind of man he was - a man who takes his brand new wife to a live, pornographic sex show right after their marriage ceremony," she adds. "There I sat, in this filthy place, watching Ike out of the corner of my eye, wondering, 'Does he really like this? How could he...?'"

Tina explains the couple's nuptials were also not her idea of a fairy tale ceremony.

"Ike always had an angle," she adds. "He must have figured out that Tijuana was the best place for a quickie ceremony. It probably wasn't even legal. But there was no point in questioning his motives. It would just make him mad, and that might lead to a beating. I definitely didn't want a black eye on my wedding day."

Tina endured a tumultuous relationship with Ike for the 16 years they were married, but she divorced Turner in 1978 and didn't ask for any money during the proceedings in a bid to break free from her alleged abusive ex-husband.

She is now married to German music executive Erwin Bach.