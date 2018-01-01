Gary Barlow had nervous breakdown following daughter's stillbirth

Gary Barlow had a nervous breakdown triggered by a series of tragic events, including the stillbirth of his daughter.

The 47-year-old Take That frontman focused on work after the heartbreaking death of his daughter Poppy in August, 2012, and eventually "crashed" while in Los Angeles after a gruelling four years of keeping himself busy.

"After my wife and I had lost our baby, I as a man, I sort of went into overdrive," he said in a candid interview with The Sun. "I just wanted to look after everybody, look after my wife. I was taking on work to sort of fill my life up with things to do really."

He explained that while his wife Dawn had tackled her grief over Poppy's death head on, he had buried his head in the sand.

“The business kept my mind off all the things you don’t want to think about, so while my wife was sort of dealing with that very, very well – although it was very difficult – she was tackling it head on. I was work, work, work, two phones on the go," Gary added.

“And I got to L.A. and I just completely crashed. And the funny thing was, when the doctor came the day later, I basically fell asleep for about 22 hours – I had one of those death sleeps," he revealed.

When quizzed by a doctor if there was "anything significant" that had happened to him in the last five years, Gary said that he didn't know where to start, after Poppy's death and his father sadly passing.

Gary touchingly added: “You can tuck away in your body and your mind all these things, but someday it’ll remind you. It’ll come and find you.”