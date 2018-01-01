Tina Turner: 'I accept my son's suicide'

Tina Turner has accepted her son's suicide

The What's Love Got To Do with It hitmaker, 78, lost her son Craig Raymond Turner at the age of 59 when his body was discovered at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles in July (18). Officials from the L.A. coroner's office later confirmed that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Following his death, Tina scattered her son's ashes at sea off the coast of California and now she is opening up about her tragic loss.

'I handle it with acceptance," she tells the Daily Mail Online. "I remember all the moments when he visited me here. Like all boys, he was a little bit of a pest, but he was still my son! I remember the good things and the bad.'

Tina reveals she knew Craig 'wanted to go' but wishes he didn't take his life 'so dramatically'.

'That it was my mum's gun, is what I think" she adds when she is asked how she feels about him taking his own life with his grandmother's gun. "It just means when she died, Craig took it, bought the bullets and planned his own death really well. He wanted to go. What I don't know is why he would take his life so dramatically, that's the mystery.'

The Private Dancer singer was just 18 years old when she gave birth to Craig, following a relationship with saxophonist Raymond Hill, who played in her future husband Ike Turner's band. She went on to wed Ike in 1962, and he adopted Tina and Ray's son as his own.

Craig, who reportedly worked as a real estate agent in California, was the first of Tina's two biological children.