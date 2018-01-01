Kanye West quits social media

Kanye West has quit social media again.

The 41-year-old rapper deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday (06Oct18).

His unexpected hiatus comes just one week after his pro-Donald Trump rant after his appearance on Saturday Night Live last week (ends30Sep18), and his controversial tweets about slavery.

Posting a photo of himself wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with Trump's Make America Great Again slogan on Twitter, the rap star wrote: "this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America to create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment... Message sent with love."

His tweets prompted a flurry of criticism, and he was slammed by fellow celebrities, including Captain America star Chris Evans and Lana Del Rey.

"There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I've encountered lately isn't just frustrating, it's retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying," Evans fired at Kanye.

The Life of Pablo rapper also revealed in an interview with TMZ Live on Monday (01Oct18) that he was off his medication for bipolar disorder, and announced the delay of his album Yandhi, which was supposed to drop on 29 September, following his Saturday Night Live performance.

“I didn’t finish it,” the rapper said, adding he planned on going to Africa later in October to continue recording.

“I felt the roots. I need to go to what is known as Africa – I need to find out what it’s really called... and just grab the soil and be and cook food,” he explained.